Variation in Rain Totals Compared to Airport

The weather plays a big role at the airport, not only with flight delays and cancellations, but data is recorded there too.

In order for Reno to set a record it has to happen at the airport. So with that in mind, it's been the third wettest spring on record in Reno. The only problem is no one lives at the airport and totals are probably different at home, especially during thunderstorm season.

Looking at May alone you can see a huge spread in rain totals within a short distance. At the Reno Airport we've received. 1.84", where as in Sparks the total is closer to 2.5 inches. In northwest Reno it's about 2.4 inches and then farther south in Minden they've received about 1.53 inches. You can also look at totals from one thunderstorm event and notice the huge spread too. Last week on the 24th and 25th totals ranged from about an inch at the Reno Airport with less rain in Sparks and about a quarter of an inch more at the National Weather Service in Reno.

Wintertime storms are different than spring and summer storms in that they are usually more widespread rain producers opposed to spotty pop up showers. Wintertime storms are also more so affected by elevation and temperature.

The airport is the warmest spot in the area and lowest elevation. The airport is usually warmer because it is full of heat absorbing asphalt and rocks. So next time we talk about a record in Reno, it may be a different case in your backyard.