Senator Cortez Masto Hosts Roundtable At TMCC Applied Technology Center

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto hosted a roundtable with Truckee Meadows Community College's Applied Technology Center stakeholders to talk about how Nevada can integrate technology in transportation, service delivery, housing and other sectors on Thursday.

Cortez Masto went on a tour of the center and discussed several bills she introduced in the Senate to advance her in the Innovation State Initiative.

“It’s crucial that we build on the momentum Nevada currently has in advancing technology and innovation in the state,” said Cortez Masto. “I’m pleased to hear directly from city officials and stakeholders on how we can further capitalize on our state’s success. We must continue to invest in smart growth and make sure we are preparing young Nevadans for success in the tech industry."

Attendees included the Mayor of Reno, representatives of the City of Sparks, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Reno Tahoe Airport Authority, Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA), the University of Nevada, Truckee Meadows Community College, Desert Research Institute, and Switch.

"It’s exciting to hear what Nevada cities are doing to transition into SMART cities and how local businesses are playing a part in creating jobs and diversifying Nevada’s economy." Cortez Masto said. "I look forward to continue working with stakeholders and local officials to create more opportunities for growth and innovation as we look toward the future.”