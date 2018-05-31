Washoe County School Board Candidate Forum Tuesday

In partnership with the Reno Gazette-Journal, we will be co-hosting a forum for the candidates running in the primary election for Washoe County School Board at the Peppermill Resort Spa and Casino on Tuesday, June 5.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Peppermill's Capri Ballroom.

We will be live streaming the event on our website or KTVN news app.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time at bmcbusiness@rgj.com.

Tickets are free but are required. They can be reserved here.