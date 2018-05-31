Reno Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

Police say they need your help finding the suspects involved in a burglary at the Honors Academy of Literature School in Reno earlier this month.

Police say the suspects were seen in a blue over silver Subaru Outback on May 16th, around 5:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately released.

If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department at 334-2175, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.