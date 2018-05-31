Reno Police Say Area Crime Rate is Down

The Reno Police Department says crime rates went down in April, and they credit many things such as more officers, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto's gun initiative and the community.

Chief Soto says crimes went down across the board in April. In Ward One all crimes were down except for stolen vehicles - that rose from six reports to 14 compared to last year. In Ward Two all crimes were down except for violent crimes, that went up six compared to last year.

For all five wards the number of crimes fell year-over-year:

commercial burglaries fell from 36 to 21

destruction of property dropped from 152 to 95

residential burglary fell from 90 to 34

robberies dropped form 37 to 15

For stolen vehicles, vehicle burglaries and violent crimes, all those crimes were also all down. In total the crime rate is down by over 38% from last year. "That is attributed to a lot of hard work, additional officers approved by the mayor over the past three years," explains Chief Soto.

Officers have been able to determine problem areas in our city and discuss the best way to tackle those crimes. "A lot of our senior officers take a look at how to take effect on crime and they are doing a really good job it has been about a 5 to 6 month trend in improving numbers," says Chief Soto.

Even though we have more officers, Chief Soto hopes to have more in the Traffic Division and in the Gang Unit in the future. He also praises the community, saying they have been able to stop crime just by calling the police when they see something suspicious. "It's due to them saying they don't see something right in their neighborhood or a business giving us a phone call about an activity that doesn't see right," explains Chief Soto.

If you ever see anything the non-emergency line is 775-334-2677.