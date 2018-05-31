Collegiate Golfer Doug Ghim Awarded Barracuda Championship Exemption

Fresh off receiving the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s top male collegiate golfer and his third place finish at NCAA Championships, University of Texas senior Doug Ghim has been granted a sponsor’s exemption to compete in the 2018 Barracuda Championship, July 30 – Aug. 5 at Montrêux Golf & Country Club.

Currently first in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and third in the latest Haskins Award Watch List, Ghim’s stellar senior season includes five victories for the Longhorns. Ghim will next participate in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hill Golf Club. Earlier this year, Ghim made the cut at the Masters where he finished tied for 50th.

“We are thrilled to add Doug to our field this year,” said Tournament Director Chris Hoff. “He’s playing as well as anyone in the country right now coming off a great NCAA Championship and we look forward to cheering him on at the US Open.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to play in the Barracuda Championship, a tournament that is extremely committed to giving back to their community through the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation,” said Ghim.

The Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR event will take place July 30 - Aug. 5.

For more information on the 20th annual Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR event, visit www.BarracudaChampionship.com.

(Foundry Ideas)