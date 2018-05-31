NV Energy Announces New Clean Energy Investments

NV Energy announced on Thursday that it has contracted for more than 1,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources to be built in Nevada.

And for the first time, NV Energy says it is requesting approval to build 100 megawatts of battery energy capacity. Three of the projects will be located in northern Nevada and three will be located in southern Nevada. The company will file this resource plan with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) on June 1, 2018.

NV Energy’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Caudill said that the renewable energy expansion is the largest such investment in the state’s history.

“The six new projects position NV Energy to keep its commitment to double renewable energy by 2023 and, importantly, by diversifying our state’s electricity generation portfolio, will reduce the costs to serve customers.” These projects also represent a step forward in the company’s long-term goal of serving Nevada customers with 100% renewable energy.

“We calculate that the direct investment in Nevada’s economy, which includes the cost of construction, will be greater than $2 billion,” Caudill stated. He also said that more than 1,700 construction workers will be needed, and that the company required worksite labor agreements to be signed to ensure that union craftsmen will participate. Approximately 80 new long-term, permanent jobs will be created.

“Work on this resource planning effort began not long after the 2017 state legislative session ended and demonstrates that we are navigating the uncertainties in the current market, given Question 3 on the statewide ballot,” Caudill stated.

Governor Sandoval also spoke at the event, which was held in Las Vegas.

Appreciated the opportunity to talk about all the great work Nevada has done on renewable energy at the @NVEnergy clean energy announcement this morning. pic.twitter.com/KLKatBxeh1 — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) May 31, 2018

The six new solar energy projects and three related battery-energy storage resources are the result of a competitive solicitation initiated in January of this year. All projects are expected to be completed and serving customers by the end of 2021.

The resource plan filing requires approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Clean energy advocates from Nevada had this to say about the plan released today:

“NV Energy's early closure of the Valmy coal plant will save Nevadans money, support new job-growth in the clean energy economy, and protect our air and water from more coal pollution,” said Elspeth DiMarzio, Sierra Club’s Nevada Beyond Coal Campaign Representative. “This commitment from NV Energy to invest in new clean energy infrastructure is a big step toward a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future here in Nevada.”

"Nevada's energy consumers and voters have been demanding more investments in clean energy for some time and NV Energy has just announced a plan that matches its rhetoric on being a clean energy leader, said Andy Maggi, Executive Director of the Nevada Conservation League. “Along with greater energy efficiency and taking steps to shut down Nevada's last coal-fired power plant, the unprecedented investment in homegrown clean energy will boost our economy, save consumers money, and reduce pollution that harms our health and the environment. NV Energy is stepping up in a big way to ensure Nevada's clean energy future is secure and we look forward to working with them to meet our shared goal of 100% clean energy that is accessible to all Nevadans."

"This plan recognizes the economic power of renewable innovation and investment. Big Nevada companies like MGM have taken the lead on developing their own renewable power because they know clean energy makes good economic sense, while others like Apple and Tesla moved here in part because of the abundance of clean power,” said Reverend Leonard Jackson, Director of the Faith Organizing Alliance. “All Nevada consumers deserve the same opportunities to access affordable, reliable power from renewables and the cost-savings and good jobs that come with it. NV Energy’s new long-term plan will move us toward that future."

“NV Energy’s unprecedented announcement today would significantly reduce the state’s carbon emissions. It would not only allow us to speed up the closure of the Valmy coal plant, but also give families across the state the opportunity to access clean energy, clean air, and clean water,” said Rudy Zamora, Program Director of CHISPA Nevada, a program of the League of Conservation Voters

(NV Energy contributed to this report.)