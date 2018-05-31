Former Renown CEO Jim Miller Passes Away in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Former Renown CEO Jim Miller Passes Away in Reno

Posted: Updated:

The former CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center has passed away. 

Jim Miller died this past Tuesday in Reno. Family friends say started to feel ill while riding his bicycle. He stopped and sat down where he ultimately died. 

Miller was President and CEO of Renown from 2000 until 2013 when he stepped down. Over his tenure, he also served as Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President and CFO and oversaw the change from Washoe Medical Center to Renown. 

Funeral arrangements are pending. 

