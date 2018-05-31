Reno Man Struck, Killed by Car West of Downtown Las Vegas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Struck, Killed by Car West of Downtown Las Vegas


Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old Reno man who was struck by a car west of downtown Las Vegas.

The name of the man who was killed Wednesday night has not been released.

Police say a teenage girl driving a Mercedes-Benz was headed north on Decatur Boulevard north of Bonanza Road when she hit the pedestrian crossing the street.

Investigators say he was not in a marked crosswalk. They say the 16-year-old driver remained on scene, and there was no evidence of impairment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

