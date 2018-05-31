Aces Top Las Vegas 8-5

Aces Release

5/30/2018

The Reno Aces offense exploded for eight runs on 13 hits and five home runs Wednesday night. Jose Queliz launched his first Triple-A home run and fellow newcomer Alex Young (5.2 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 5 K) picked up his first Triple-A win. Jimmie Sherfy picked up his 9th save of the season and 75th all-time. Offensively, Cesar Puello and Kevin Cron led the Biggest Little ballclub, each finishing with two hits and two RBI.

Reno entered the bottom of the 5th inning with a 3-2 lead. That’s when the bats came alive. Home runs by Evan Marzilli, Ildemaro Vargas, and Cesar Puello put the Aces up 8-1 and in a good position for a win. Las Vegas responded with three consecutive hits, but was held to just two runs. Braden Shipley and Jimmie Sherfy came out of the bullpen to give Reno the victory. The win moves the Aces to a record of 23-31 on the season and winners of 15 of 29 in the Month of May. Las Vegas returns tomorrow night at 7:05 with RHP Bradin Hagens and RHP Chris Flexen set to square off.

Top Performers - Reno

• Alex Young (1st Triple-A start, 5.2 IP, 3 ER)

• Cesar Puello (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI)

• Kristopher Negron (2-for-4, R)

Top Performers – Las Vegas

• Kevin Kaczmarski (4-for-5, 2B)

• Zach Borenstein (3-for-5, R, 2 RBI)

• Ty Kelly (2-for-5, R)

Notes & Information

Biggest Little Bombers: The Reno Aces exploded for five home runs on Wednesday night, one short of the team-record of six. Jose Queliz (1), Kevin Cron (4), Evan Marzilli (2), Ildemaro Vargas (3), and Cesar Puello (3) each homered against former Aces southpaw Aaron Laffey. Marzilli, Vargas and Puello all homered in the Aces five-run 5th inning. Reno’s record for most home runs in a single game came on April 28, 2011 against Tacoma.

Sherf Saves: Jimmie Sherfy recorded his 9th save of the 2018 season with a dominant two-out two-strikeout performance. Sherfy now has 75 saves as a member of the Reno Aces, most all-time. In 14 appearances this year, the University of Oregon product is 9-for-9 in saves and boasts a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings of work.