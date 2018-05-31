CLFPD Ambulance Subscription Enrollment Opens - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CLFPD Ambulance Subscription Enrollment Opens

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Central Lyon Fire Protection District Courtesy of Central Lyon Fire Protection District

The Central Lyon Fire Protection District (CLFPD) reports that enrollment for their Frontier Saver Ambulance Subscription Program is now open.

The program started to help with the costs of medically necessary ambulance transportation.

“Medical emergencies can strike at any time and an ambulance ride can be expensive,” District Chief Rich Harvey said. “The cost is the last thing you want to think about during an emergency. Our Frontier Saver program to designed to offset any out-of-pocket expenses that could occur, making the decision to receive proper medical treatment easier for patients.”

Anyone who lives in the area covered by CLFPD can enroll, except for residents of convalescent homes, nursing homes, rest homes or similar medical or residential living facilities.

Individuals with outstanding and unpaid bills for past CLFPD services are also excluded from the program.

The subscription costs $50 annually and $75 for a household.

The program will include all 911 emergency calls, all medically necessary transfers from healthcare facilities within the service area, which includes Central Lyon Fire, Carson City Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, North Lyon County Fire Protection District and Storey County Fire Protection District.

Transportation to receiving hospitals in Carson City, Washoe County, Douglas County, Churchill County and Lyon County are also included within approval.

Enrollment is available here.

For more information, call CLFPD at (775) 246-6209 or email them at info@centrallyonfire.org.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.