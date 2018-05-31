CLFPD Ambulance Subscription Enrollment Opens

The Central Lyon Fire Protection District (CLFPD) reports that enrollment for their Frontier Saver Ambulance Subscription Program is now open.

The program started to help with the costs of medically necessary ambulance transportation.

“Medical emergencies can strike at any time and an ambulance ride can be expensive,” District Chief Rich Harvey said. “The cost is the last thing you want to think about during an emergency. Our Frontier Saver program to designed to offset any out-of-pocket expenses that could occur, making the decision to receive proper medical treatment easier for patients.”

Anyone who lives in the area covered by CLFPD can enroll, except for residents of convalescent homes, nursing homes, rest homes or similar medical or residential living facilities.

Individuals with outstanding and unpaid bills for past CLFPD services are also excluded from the program.

The subscription costs $50 annually and $75 for a household.

The program will include all 911 emergency calls, all medically necessary transfers from healthcare facilities within the service area, which includes Central Lyon Fire, Carson City Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, North Lyon County Fire Protection District and Storey County Fire Protection District.

Transportation to receiving hospitals in Carson City, Washoe County, Douglas County, Churchill County and Lyon County are also included within approval.

Enrollment is available here.

For more information, call CLFPD at (775) 246-6209 or email them at info@centrallyonfire.org.