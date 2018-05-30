Fatal Crash On Wednesday At West Fourth And Stoker Avenue

Authorities say a man is in custody after a fire broke out near Line Drive and E. 4th Street in Reno late Wednesday morning.More >>
With his new tariffs escalating U.S. isolation, President Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.More >>
Central Lyon Fire says the 3,438-acre Chaves Fire east of Dayton is now fully contained.More >>
Washoe County Deputies say a man faces two gun-related charges in connection with a shooting in Lemmon Valley on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
On Wednesday President Donald Trump signed a bill that will expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.More >>
Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
A standing ovation for longtime Washoe County Reserve Deputy Teresa Aquila happened on Tuesday night, with cheers from some of the community members she's served over the last 41 years.More >>
Reno Police say a woman who was hit by a driver in a road rage incident last month has died of her injuries. The suspect in the case faces several charges including reckless driving causing death.More >>
The development is planned for a vacant lot on Los Altos Parkway, where it intersects with Vista Heights. The proposal is for 75 town homes on a 7.7 acre parcel, which would have to be rezoned for a multi-family development.More >>
UPDATE: The DA's Office reports that Ricardo Alonzo Fuentes, Jr., was sentenced to 20 years for two counts of DUI causing death, to be served consecutively to 40 years total. Fuentes will be eligible for parole after 14 years (seven for each count). He will also have to pay $5,000 in restitution for each victim, bringing the total to $10,000.More >>
