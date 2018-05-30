Fatal Crash On Wednesday At West Fourth And Stoker Avenue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fatal Crash On Wednesday At West Fourth And Stoker Avenue

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department reports that a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Stoker Avenue on Wednesday ended with one person dead.

A black Dodge pickup and a green Subaru collided in the intersection around 3 p.m.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Renown with life threatening injuries, where they succumbed to their wounds hours later.

The driver of the dodge pickup remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Names are not being released at this time.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Detectives at (775) 334-2141, the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

