Wet Spring Could Lead To Large Fires

2018 has brought a lot of spring rain, creating a green landscape on Nevada's mountains and valleys. As summer approaches, that will change. The dry and windy heat will likely dry out the cheat grass and other vegetation, creating many fire prone areas on our public lands.

"The fuel load is very tall this year," Jennifer Diamond, Fire Prevention Technician for the U.S. Forest Service said. "We have some leftover from last year's and we have some from a few months ago, and then we have the new crop that's coming in from the recent rains."

It is easy to find dry golden, purple and green cheat grass because of those multiple crops. It dries out very quickly, so people should take precautions while they are outdoors.

"It could be deceiving out there," Diamond said. "It looks really green but there are some cheat grasses out there that are already cured."

Officials say humans cause between 45 percent and 65 percent of wildland fires but that varies from year to year. The number one cause of wildfire by humans is target shooting, followed by equipment operating like off-highway vehicles and tools that could create a spark. That is why people are encouraged to avoid areas with heavy vegetation for those activities.

"Be careful while shooting, choose to not shoot on a hot, dry, windy day, bring a shovel, bring water with you," Diamond said.

Experts say shooters should not use steel-core ammunition because it sparks fire the easiest but any ammunition can create a fire. People should know what their target is, but also what is behind it.

"Pick a spot that doesn't have any tinder around it, no fuel loading, no dry grass or anything," Ryan Elliott, Lead Fire Investigator for the Carson City Bureau of Land Management said.

Historically, wet years usually lead to busy fire seasons because the moisture allows more vegetation to grow.

"We're expecting that we're going to have a pretty intense, maybe shorter, but more intense fire season this year based on fuel loading and the wet spring we had," Elliott said.

More than 1.2 million acres burned in Nevada in 2017 after a record snowpack. This year's snowpack was much smaller, meaning forests could be dryer and more fire prone.

"Living here in Carson City or Reno is sort of like living on a houseboat in a lake full of gasoline," Elliott said. "It's fine until somebody lights the barbecue."

Elliott says the thick cheat grass can burn and sustain a fire. The thicker it is, the more resistant it is to fire retardant.

"The fire gets bigger faster, and it's harder to put out and so that leads to larger fires and situations like we had last year," Elliott said.

Since wildland fires will be more likely as we head into the dry summer months, officials say now is a good time to manage your property. That includes removing debris from rain gutters and clearing vegetation around the house for defensible space.