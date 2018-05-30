Wet Spring and Plenty of Weeds

Now is the time to pick weeds and this year there's plenty of them. Weeds love moisture, which means they are really growing right now.

"If it grows it's growing this year and of course the big one is the fox tail," said Joe Blackham of Action Lawn and Landscape.

The weeds are coming in really this year and are very dense with many weeds per square acre. It's not so much the height of the weeds this spring but the density.

"The big deal is anything that is growing is growing heavy," said Blackham.

Some seeds are germinating for the first time in decades. The Fox Tails are growing like crazy as well as a variety of other kinds of weeds.

"Cheat grass, wild oats if you will. Different plants but basically people recognize them as the same are going nuts right now," said Blackham.

You can thank our wet spring for all the lush green vegetation. It's actually the third wettest spring on record at the Reno Airport. We got well over an inch and a half of rain in May alone. Average is about a half inch.

"Places that have generally stayed pretty weed free and have good abatement programs over the years, well the weeds are growing," said Blackham. Keep in mind there is usually a lag time between when the it rains and the weed grows.

"It's called perking, it's the amount of time it takes the amount of water to get through clay and everything, but it does take time," said Blackham.

The worst thing you can do is wait to pick them. While they are green is the perfect time to do so, because they are easier to pick.

"One thing you do not want to do is let the weeds get ahead of you. Once the weeds get ahead of you've got a problem," said Blackham.

Weeds tend to grow in mild temperatures, when it is not too hot or cold. Once we really start to heat up, all the weeds become fuel for fires and dry out. For now though, theme is green and lawn care owners are staying busy.

