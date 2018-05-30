Sean Krepsz Named to Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List

Nevada senior center Sean Krepsz has been named to the 2018 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List, the award's committee announced Wednesday. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in FBS college football.

A six-foot-five, 320-pound returning starter, Krepsz is one of 57 players in the nation to be named to the preseason watch list. Krepsz is also one of just two players from the Mountain West to receive the preseason recognition with Utah State’s Quin Ficklin also on the list.

Krepsz, who was also named to the Rimington Trophy watch list prior to the start of the 2017 season, shifted inside to the center position and was flawless as the Wolf Pack produced one of the top offensive lines in the nation. He blocked for the Mountain West’s No. 2 passing offense and was part of an offensive line that ranked fourth in the league in sacks against.

Since its inception, the seventeen-year old award has raised over $3.6 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

(University of Nevada, Reno)