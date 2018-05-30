Deputies Say No One Hurt After Plane Crash at US6 in Nye County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deputies Say No One Hurt After Plane Crash at US6 in Nye County

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nye County Sheriff's Office reports that a small plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, approximately 8 miles east of Tonopah.

They said two people were aboard but there were no injuries.

The initial investigation found that the pilot had a mechanical issue and was trying to land at the airport in Tonopah, but crashed.

Police said the FAA is en route to investigate.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.