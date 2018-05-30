I-80 On- and Off-Ramps at 4th Street/Prater Way to Temporarily Close for Construction

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is planning to close the I-80 on- and off-ramps at E. 4th Street and Prater Way for construction work starting Monday, June 4 through Saturday, June 16. 4th Street and Prater Way will also close to traffic from Galletti Way to El Rancho Drive during the same time period. These closures will be in effect 24-hours-a-day.

The work is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project. Crews will be removing existing asphalt, paving, striping and adding new signage.

By closing this area to traffic, crews are able to complete this work in two weeks. If they were to continue allowing traffic through, it would take six weeks, extending the total time the public is impacted in this area.

The RTC will provide access to all businesses in this area during the closure, including Motel 6, Pony Express Lodge, McCarran Auto Body, Coney Island Bar, Metro City Carwash, Chevron, CEMEX and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers are asked to follow the business-access signs that will be in place.

Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to use the following alternate routes.

I-80 On- and Off-Ramp Detours:



• I-80 westbound off-ramp to E. 4th Street/Prater Way: Use McCarran Boulevard, Pyramid Way or Rock Boulevard.

• E. 4th Street/Prater Way on-ramp to I-80 westbound: Use Rock Boulevard.

• I-80 eastbound off ramp to E. 4th Street/Prater Way: Use Rock Boulevard.

• E. 4th Street/Prater Way on-ramp to I-80 eastbound: Use Rock Boulevard.



Surface-Street Detours for 4th/Prater between Galletti Way – El Rancho Drive:



• Heading eastbound on 4th Street: Use Galletti Way to Glendale Avenue to Rock Boulevard.

• Heading westbound on Prater Way: Use El Rancho Drive to Oddie Boulevard.



Business-Access Routes:



• Coney Island Bar: Use Galetti Way and follow business-access signs.

• McCarran Auto Body: Use El Rancho Drive to D Street to View Street.

• Motel 6 Reno Airport - Sparks: Use Victorian Avenue.

• Pony Express Lodge: Use a special, temporary access point to the rear of the lodge off of D Street from El Rancho.

• Howard’s Chevron: Use 4th Street eastbound or Galletti Way.

• CEMEX: Use Galletti Way

• Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles: Use Galletti Way

• Metro City Carwash: Use Victorian to El Rancho

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.



The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the Lincoln Line, debuting in late 2018. The new RAPID service celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway. Completion of construction is anticipated in fall of 2018.

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)