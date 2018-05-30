Trump Administration Remaking Federal Policy on Women's Reproduc - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trump Administration Remaking Federal Policy on Women's Reproductive Health

The Trump administration is methodically remaking government policy on reproductive health - moving to limit access to birth control and abortion and bolstering abstinence-only sex education.

Social and religious conservatives praise the administration for promoting "a culture of life."

But women's-rights activists and some medical experts say the changes could increase unintended pregnancies and abortions.

President Donald Trump says he's delivering on his anti-abortion campaign promises.

Most of the changes involve regulations under the administration's direct control. They include a proposal to bar federally funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals and separately allowing more employers who cite moral or religious reasons to opt out of no-cost birth control for women workers.

Trump also is appointing numerous federal judges - including Justice Neil Gorsuch - backed by anti-abortion groups.

