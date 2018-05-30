University of Nevada Announces Multi-Year Partnership With adidas

The University of Nevada and adidas have announced a multi-year partnership in which the Portland, Ore., based company will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Wolf Pack.

With the new all-school deal, adidas will supply all of the Wolf Pack’s 16 intercollegiate sports programs with uniforms, footwear, apparel, headwear, equipment and accessories through the 2024-25 season.

“We are thrilled to partner with adidas and join the Three Stripes family,” said Doug Knuth, Nevada’s athletics director. “adidas is known around the world for developing, producing and delivering renowned performance gear. We’re excited about their level of service and commitment to this partnership.”

“We look forward to this new partnership with the University of Nevada and as the creator sports brand, we’ll bring our creativity and collaborative efforts to help them execute their mission to provide student-athletes with opportunities for achievement – academically, athletically and socially, and to inspire leadership and prepare them for life,” said Jim Murphy, director of NCAA Sports Marketing at adidas North America. “Our mission is to help athletes perform better and we’ll provide the Wolf Pack with our newest and most innovative high-performance products over the next seven years.”

(The University of Nevada contributed to this report.)

"We are extremely excited about this partnership and where it is headed. On behalf of this brand, we could not be more excited to be a part of this community and this athletic department." -Derek Stucker, Director, NCAA Team Services pic.twitter.com/YUUMW85wbT — Nevada Wolf Pack (@NevadaWolfPack) May 30, 2018