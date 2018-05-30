Packaging Error Leads to Birth Control Pill Recall in U.S.

Allergan is voluntarily recalling packs of its birth control pills in the U.S. because of a packaging error with placebos, increasing the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

The company says four placebo pills were placed out of order in the Taytulla packs. Allergan says the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules.

The recall involves lot 5620706, which expires in May 2019. Consumers who have those birth control pills should arrange to return them to their physicians.

"The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order," according to the recall posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "If patients have concerns regarding the possibility of an unintended pregnancy they should consult their physician."

Consumers with questions about the recall are being asked to contact Allergan at 800-678-1605, Monday through Friday.

