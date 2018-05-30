Investigation Underway After House Fire in Carson City

An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in southeast Carson City.

Crews say the two-story fire started just after 2:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Orovada Drive.

Authorities say a total of 15 firefighters helped contain the fire to the garage, and damage is estimated at $60,000.

Authorities say four occupants and several pets are now displaced due to smoke and fire damage.