Investigation Underway After House Fire in Carson City

Investigation Underway After House Fire in Carson City

An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in southeast Carson City. 

Crews say the two-story fire started just after 2:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Orovada Drive. 

Authorities say a total of 15 firefighters helped contain the fire to the garage, and damage is estimated at $60,000.

Authorities say four occupants and several pets are now displaced due to smoke and fire damage. 

