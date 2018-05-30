Renown Announces New Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute

After losing her 29-year-old son, Stacie of the The Stacie Mathewson Foundation announced a $6 million donation to Renown Health to create the Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute to address mental health illness and substance abuse in our community.

“We know that understanding substance abuse and addiction is a complex problem. Just like heart disease and cancer, it’s a problem that requires a population health approach,” said Anthony Slonim, M.D., Dr.PH., FACHE, president and CEO of Renown Health. “There are genetic links that increase the risk of mental illness and substance abuse. We have to better understand these links and we believe our health literacy project with DRI, the Healthy Nevada Project, can help.”

Over the next five years, the Charles N. and Stacie L. Mathewson will donate the $6 million to Renown Health Foundation.

Stacie Mathewson's son died from a drug overdose in February 2013.

“It’s not fair to our kids if we don’t stand up and provide better solutions for young people,” said Stacie Mathewson. “The Institute will create a plan for physicians to provide early screening and intervention to adolescents who may be at risk for alcohol or substance abuse. By starting to ask these questions at age 12, we may truly save young lives.”

The new institute will:

* Expand quality, timely, accessible mental health and addiction prevention, intervention/crisis care, and treatment available to the community.

* Provide early screening and intervention to youth who may be at risk for alcohol or substance abuse.

* Enrich and improve the lives of those suffering to reengage with family, school, workforce, and community.

* Improve the training of healthcare professionals to address the needs of at-risk, mentally ill and addicted individuals, and support community awareness and education.

* Conduct research to identify the root causes of mental illness and addiction.

The newly established Institute will also create a registry at Renown Regional Medical Center to identify and track babies who are born addicted. The registry will help provide individual case management to meet the medical needs of the baby as well as parents working toward long-term recovery or support for foster and adoptive parents.

“I applaud Renown and Charles and Stacie Mathewson for coming together to launch the Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “While Nevada has made tremendous strides in behavioral health services, we realize more work needs to be done. I believe that it is through partnerships like this that we can continue to reach those who need these services in our community the most.”

Kristen Remington will have more details on Wednesday night's newscasts.