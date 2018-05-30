Staying Safe This Summer

As the weather starts to warm up you and your kids will want to start spending time outdoors more, which can be fun, but you may want to start paying attention when it comes to drinking enough water and staying safe in the pool.

You will always need to stay hydrated and when it comes to children it is easier for them to get de-hydrated causing heat exhaustion, which can turn deadly fast. "Then it gets into a medical emergency which is heat stroke, those people are usually confused and they are dry, they are no longer sweating and that is when you need to call 911," says Adam Heinz with REMSA.

Signs of heat exhaustion can be dizziness, headaches and fatigue, although some people may not even notice since they are spending time in a pool or a lake. "You're in the pool you're, wet and cool but you can also have signs of dehydration. If you are thirsty you are already behind the ball."

REMSA says even though you may be playing in the water to stay cool it's still important to drink plenty of water and try and stay clear of salty foods and sodas. And while you are playing in the water it is important to have a life jacket with you, even though you may think you and your child are experienced swimmers. It is still important to wear it especially with upcoming summer temperatures. "It's cold and when it gets cold we are unable to utilize your limbs, you are unable to do what you can potentially do in a swimming pool," explains Heinz.

Another danger when it comes to summer is unfortunately children being left in cars. "It can be a great day 70-72 degrees and in about 30 to 60 minutes it can reach over 100 degrees inside your car," explains Heinz. REMSA recommends putting something you know you will not forget in the back seat with the child, such as a purse or even your keys.

If you do see a child unattended in a car call 911 immediately.