Reno Police Arrest Man After Domestic Dispute

Reno Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man for threatening his family with a gun at the Diamond Creek Apartments near South Meadows Parkway on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the apartment complex, located on South Meadows Parkway, around 9 p.m. They say two family members left the residence and told them that the suspect's mother was still inside.

Police negotiators were then called to the scene and neighboring apartments were temporarily evacuated. Eventually, police say the suspect, Aramis Brundage surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

Brundage is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession with a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Police say no shots were fired in the incident.