Aces Lose At Salt Lake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Lose At Salt Lake

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Aces lead the game by 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake City, but lost it by the end 5-3.

Salt Lake rallied to score a run in the seventh inning and two more on the bottom of the eighth for the win.

The loss sends the Aces back with a record of 22-31.

Here are the top performers for both teams:

Reno 
• Rey Fuentes (2-for-4)
• Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4)
• Kevin Cron (1-for-4, RBI 2B)
 
Salt Lake 
• David Fletcher (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI)
• José Miguel Fernández (2-for-4)
• Eric Young Jr. (3-for-4, R)

Tomorrow's matchup will be at 7:05 p.m. against the Las Vegas 51's at Greater Nevada Field.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.