Aces Lose At Salt Lake

The Reno Aces lead the game by 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake City, but lost it by the end 5-3.

Salt Lake rallied to score a run in the seventh inning and two more on the bottom of the eighth for the win.

The loss sends the Aces back with a record of 22-31.

Here are the top performers for both teams:

Reno

• Rey Fuentes (2-for-4)

• Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4)

• Kevin Cron (1-for-4, RBI 2B)



Salt Lake

• David Fletcher (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI)

• José Miguel Fernández (2-for-4)

• Eric Young Jr. (3-for-4, R)

Tomorrow's matchup will be at 7:05 p.m. against the Las Vegas 51's at Greater Nevada Field.