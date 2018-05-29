Medicine On The Move Mobile Medical Clinic To Stop In Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Health Plan of Nevada will be making three stops near Reno for this year's three-day Summer Kickoff extravaganza on May 31-June 2.

Their Medicine on the Move Mobile Medical Clinic will be offering various health services, staffed with a provider, licensed practical nurse and a medical assistant.

The state-of-the-art mobile medical center features a laboratory, radiology lab and more.

The tour will close with a special health fair at Little Flower Church. There will be free pizza and beverages at each booth and a variety of health care providers will be on site to provide information on how to stay healthy this summer.

Here are the dates and locations of the tour:

Thursday, May 31
Volunteers of America Shelter
335 Record St., Reno, NV 89512
8 a.m. –  5 p.m.
Services being offered include: sick and well visits, immunizations and shots, sports and annual physicals 

Friday, June 1
Natchez Elementary School
1 NV-447, Wadsworth, NV 89442
8 a.m. –  4 p.m.
Services being offered include: sick and well visits, flu shots, mammograms, physicals, basic lab tests, annual exams and more             

Saturday, June 2
Little Flower Church
875 E. Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502
9 a.m. –  1 p.m. 

