Medicine On The Move Mobile Medical Clinic To Stop In Reno

The Health Plan of Nevada will be making three stops near Reno for this year's three-day Summer Kickoff extravaganza on May 31-June 2.

Their Medicine on the Move Mobile Medical Clinic will be offering various health services, staffed with a provider, licensed practical nurse and a medical assistant.

The state-of-the-art mobile medical center features a laboratory, radiology lab and more.

The tour will close with a special health fair at Little Flower Church. There will be free pizza and beverages at each booth and a variety of health care providers will be on site to provide information on how to stay healthy this summer.

Here are the dates and locations of the tour:

Thursday, May 31

Volunteers of America Shelter

335 Record St., Reno, NV 89512

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Services being offered include: sick and well visits, immunizations and shots, sports and annual physicals

Friday, June 1

Natchez Elementary School

1 NV-447, Wadsworth, NV 89442

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Services being offered include: sick and well visits, flu shots, mammograms, physicals, basic lab tests, annual exams and more

Saturday, June 2

Little Flower Church

875 E. Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.