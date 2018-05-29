South Lake Tahoe Man Arrested For Stabbing His Roommate

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department reports that a man has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred on Monday around 12:30 p.m at the Mark Twain motel in South Lake Tahoe.

A 23-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries to his head and leg.

Edmundo Martinez, 45, had fled the scene after the stabbing and was apprehended by responding officers. He suffered some lacerations from the assault and was taken to Barton Hospital for treatment.

SLTPD discovered that Martinez and the victim had been roommates and both moved from Las Vegas to work for a cleaning service at Harrah's/Harvey's Casino. They did not know each other before moving to South Lake.

Martinez had been consuming alcohol when he got into an altercation with the victim over cleanliness and stabbed him with a kitchen knife he had concealed.

Martinez was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.