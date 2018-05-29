Lassen County Deputies Arrest Duo After Reno Home Burglary

Two Lassen County residents are under arrest, including an Uber driver, accused of stealing from one of her customers.

Deputies say the victim hired an Uber driver to take him from his house in Reno to a concert at the Grand Sierra Resort on May 21st. When he got home, he saw that his home had been burglarized and several items, including an iPad, were stolen.

He told authorities that he was picked up in a white Chevy Tahoe driven by someone named ‘Reina.’ He also said that the iPad’s location tracking was on and that he tracked it to a location in Herlong.

Authorities say one of the deputies recalled seeing a white Tahoe with an Uber sticker parked at the location where the iPad’s ping was coming from.

Deputies say they then got a search warrant for the Herlong house, and located 37-year-old Reina Vanderbrake and 32-year-old Carlos Olivarria and inside, along with the stolen items.

They recovered most of the stolen items, except for a diamond ring.

LCSO Sergeant David Woginrich says there were no signs of forced entry at the victim's home, but a rather unique break-in method was used, "The individual who went into the residence crawled in through a doggy door."

Sergeant Woginrich says one of the suspects confessed to the crime.

Both were booked into the Lassen County Jail on a felony charge of possession of stolen property. Their bail is set at $20,000.00. They face sentences of anywhere from 16 months to three years.

Sergeant Woginrich says the duo could also possibly face charges of burglary in Reno; however, the lead Reno Police Detective on this case was not available for comment on Wednesday.

Uber said in a statement, "We take reports like this very seriously. The driver no longer has access to the Uber app."

The case has been referred to the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office.