Judge Weighs Release of Warrants in Golden State Killer Case

A judge is determining how much information to release about the arrest of a former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet heard arguments Tuesday after The Associated Press and other news outlets contended search warrants and other details involved in the apprehension of 72-year-old Joseph DeAngelo in April should be publicly available.

DeAngelo's public defenders argue the release could taint potential jurors and witnesses, leading to an unfair trial.

Sweet said he wants to strike a balance between public access and ensuring a fair trial.

Prosecutors say DeAngelo is responsible for at least a dozen killings and roughly 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s. Investigators have searched his home in Citrus Heights, California, his computer and his cellphone.

