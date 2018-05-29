Forward Mo Thiaw Earns Spot on USL's Team of the Week

Reno 1868 FC forward Mo Thiaw continued his hot month of May on Saturday and earned a spot on the USL’s Team of the Week Tuesday.

Thiaw’s match-winner in Saturday’s 2-1 thriller over San Antonio FC was the just the latest batch of heroics from the young striker.

Thiaw also scored the match-winner over rival Sacramento Republic FC earlier this month. Thiaw also recorded a beautiful assist on a through-ball to midfielder Jerry van Ewijk in Saturday night’s win.

In total, Thiaw has two goals and two assists in the month of May and has been instrumental during Reno’s eight-match unbeaten streak (club record).

Thiaw and the rest of 1868 FC hit the road on Saturday to take on OKC Energy FC and will return back to Greater Nevada Field on June 9 (7:15 p.m.) against Fresno FC. Tickets for that night can be found at www.Reno1868 FC.com/tickets.

USL Team of the Week

GK – Romuald Peiser, Penn FC: Peiser recorded a five-save shutout and also made two punched clearances, as Penn earned a 0-0 draw in the Keystone Derby Cup clash with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

D – Josh Phillips, Portland Timbers 2: Phillips won all four duels, completed 46 of 50 passes and recorded a team-high seven clearances, as T2 took a 1-0 victory against Real Monarchs SLC.

D – Pat McMahon, Louisville City FC: McMahon was strong throughout as he won 11 of 15 duels overall and recorded two tackles and two interceptions in Louisville’s 2-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

D – Nana Attakora, Ottawa Fury FC: Attakora made a goal-saving challenge to keep Fury FC ahead late in the first half and finished the night perfect in 10 duels in a 1-0 win against Bethlehem Steel FC.

M – Cordell Cato, Charlotte Independence: Cato had two goals and one assist, contributing to all three of the Independence’s goals in its 3-1 road victory against the Richmond Kickers.

M – Luke Vercollone, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Vercollone notched a pair of goals as the Switchbacks took a 3-0 victory against Saint Louis FC on Saturday night at Weidner Field.

M – Junior Flemmings, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Flemmings scored twice as the Rowdies broke a five-game road losing streak with a victory in Toronto to give Neill Collins his first victory as a Head Coach.

M – Yann Ekra, Charlotte Independence: Ekra had a goal and two assists as he combined well throughout the Independence’s 3-1 victory against the Richmond Kickers with Cordell Cato.

F – Mo Thiaw, Reno 1868 FC: Thiaw had the game-winning goal and an assist as Reno earned a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday night.

F – Brian White, New York Red Bulls II: White began the Red Bulls II’s comeback against Indy Eleven, completed 24 of 25 passes and created four scoring chances as New York claimed a 4-1 victory against its visitors.

F – Ethan Zubak, LA Galaxy II: Zubak recorded the first four-goal game of the season in Los Dos’ 7-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC no Saturday night.

Bench: Dan Lynd (PGH), Amer Didic (SPR), Devon Williams (LOU), Marcel Schafer (TBR), Thomas Enevoldsen (OC), Daniel Rios (NC), Ariel Lassiter (LA)

(Reno 1868 FC)