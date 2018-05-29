Grubhub Delivery Expands to Reno

Online food delivery service Grubhub has expanded to Reno!

Previously Reno restaurants on Grubhub supplied their own couriers to deliver through the website, but now Grubhub Delivery drivers can deliver from any local restaurant.

The company allows diners to order from more than 80,000 takeout restaurants in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London. Grubhub says it plans to reach more than 100 new markets this year.

Customers will be able to order via the Grubhub Android or iOS apps, or online at Grubhub.com.