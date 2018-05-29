Winnemucca Felon Arrested, Charged For Possession Of An Explosive Device

The Department of Justice says a former felon who was arrested in Winnemucca for possession of an explosive device appeared in U.S. District Court in Reno Tuesday.

The indictment charges Terry J. Hanson Jr. of Winnemucca with one count of felon in possession of an explosive.

According to the indictment, 36-year-old Hanson unlawfully possessed Thermalite Igniter Cord, an explosive material under federal law. He has a prior felony conviction in Humboldt County for possession of a controlled substance.

His trial was set for July 17, 2018.

If convicted, he faces up 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The arrest and charge are the result of an investigation by the FBI with assistance by the Nevada Department of Public Safety - NDI, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Winnemucca Police Department, Elko Police Department, Elko Sheriff's Office, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, and the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

(The Department of Justice contributed to this report.)