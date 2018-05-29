Winnemucca Felon Arrested, Charged For Possession Of An Explosiv - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winnemucca Felon Arrested, Charged For Possession Of An Explosive Device

Posted: Updated:

The Department of Justice says a former felon who was arrested in Winnemucca for possession of an explosive device appeared in U.S. District Court in Reno Tuesday.

The indictment charges Terry J. Hanson Jr. of Winnemucca with one count of felon in possession of an explosive.

According to the indictment, 36-year-old Hanson unlawfully possessed Thermalite Igniter Cord, an explosive material under federal law. He has a prior felony conviction in Humboldt County for possession of a controlled substance.

His trial was set for July 17, 2018.

If convicted, he faces up 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The arrest and charge are the result of an investigation by the FBI with assistance by the Nevada Department of Public Safety - NDI, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Winnemucca Police Department, Elko Police Department, Elko Sheriff's Office, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, and the Nevada Department of Agriculture. 

(The Department of Justice contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.