Classes Resume at Texas High School for First Time Since Shooting

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Before classes resumed Tuesday morning, people stood along the road in front of Santa Fe High School holding up signs that said, "Santa Fe Strong" and "United We Stand."

The Santa Fe Independent School District says additional law enforcement officers will be at the school to provide security for students as they wrap up the school year this week.

Students lined up outside the campus' front entrance, which is the only allowed entrance into the school. They are not allowed to bring in backpacks or large purses, and everyone had to show a school ID or some form of identification to enter.

In a letter sent to parents and students last week, Santa Fe High School Principal Rachel Blundell said students can meet with friends and teachers, and speak with counselors.

Blundell says the classrooms where the shooting took place have been blocked off.

A two-hour assembly is planned to memorialize the victims.

Students are also expected on campus Wednesday and Thursday.

Authorities have charged student Dimitrios Pagourtzis with capital murder in the May 18 attack. Investigators said Pagourtzis used a shotgun and pistol that belonged to his father.

Pagourtzis remains jailed without bond in Galveston.

