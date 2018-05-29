Aces Snap Three Game Losing Streak

The Reno Aces defeated the first place Salt Lake Bees on Monday night thanks to dominant pitching. Taylor Clarke picked up his fourth consecutive win with five innings of shutout baseball. Joey Krehbiel and Jake Buchanan finished the last four innings and allowed one run in the bottom of the 9th inning to secure the win. Offensively, the aces were led by Kevin Cron (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI). Cron’s home run in the first inning was his third of the season and 93rd of his professional career.

Reno jumped out to a three-run lead after just two innings of play tonight. Cron’s two-run home run in the top of the first was followed up with a RBI-single by Jose Queliz in the second in his first ever Triple-A game. RBI doubles from Cron and Yasmany Tomas in the top of the 7th inning gave the Reno bullpen a six-run cushion. Barrett and Krehbiel allowed one run on three hits over four innings. The win brings the Aces to a record of 22-30 with one game left on the road trip. The Aces return home Wednesday night to take on in-state rival Las Vegas.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kevin Cron (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI)

• Taylor Clarke (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, W)

• Cesar Puello (2-for-4, 2 R)

Top Performers – Salt Lake

• David Fletcher (2-for-5, 1 RBI)

• Francisco Arcia (2-for-4, 1 LOB)

• Ryan Clark (2.0 IP, 0 H, 2 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Tuesday May 29 Salt Lake Bees RHP Troy Scribner vs. LHP John Lamb 11:05 a.m.

Notes & Information

First Timer: Catcher Jose Queliz made his Triple-A debut this evening in Salt Lake. In his first at-bat, Queliz hit a line drive into the outfield for a RBI single to score Kristopher Negron. Queliz finished tonight’s game 2-for-4 and caught nine innings of one-run ball. Queliz was familiar with tonight’s starter Taylor Clarke. He last caught Clarke on May 4, 2016 playing for the Kane County Cougars. Clarke went 5.1 innings that night and set a career-low by allowing just one hit. Clarke matched this feat in his last start on May 23 in Fresno (5.2 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 6 K).

Big League Aces: The Arizona Diamondbacks 12-5 win this afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds was aided by a few familiar faces. Matt Koch (3-3) got the start for Arizona and tossed five innings to pick up his third win of the season. Three former Aces hit home runs (Nick Ahmed, John Ryan Murphy, Chris Owings) and Ketel Marte went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk. Arizona is 27-26 this season, one game behind the Colorado Rockies.

Reno Aces Press Release