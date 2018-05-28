Democrats Head Into Primary With Voter Registration Lead

Early voting is already underway for Nevada's primary election, and statewide, Democrats are going into it with an advantage in registrations.

Democrats have a slight lead: 38 percent, to Republicans' 34 percent, and pretty much all of that lead is coming from Clark County.

In Washoe County there are roughly 90,600 registered Democrats, about 6,000 fewer than registered Republicans. In Clark County though, there's a huge lead for Democrats: nearly 419,000 compared to 296,000 Republicans.

The lead is so big in Clark County that we might see Democrats in statewide races focusing a lot of their attention down south.

Of course, primaries are difficult to predict, because despite registration totals, voter turnout is historically very low. Primary turnout going back to 2010 has never been high, just 28 percent in 2010, and it's actually dropped steadily since then, hitting just below 19 percent in 2016. That's compared to the general election, where we typically see the high 70s and low 80s.

Part of the reason for the low primary turnout in Nevada is its unusually high number of nonpartisan voters. As of May 2018, 21 percent of Nevada's voters are registered nonpartisan, and since that precludes them from having a say in the partisan races, many don't vote in the primary.

However-- it's worth rethinking that stance.

All the local and county races, like mayor, city council, county commission, judges, and sheriffs, are nonpartisan. Despite the lower billing, those races arguably have a larger effect on people's lives than the higher ballot races. And the primary is where voters can cull the pack, making sure only the most qualified candidates make it to the general election.

Early voting goes through June 8th, and the primary itself is June 12.