Suspect In Custody After Police Shut Down 1200 Block Of Satellite Drive

UPDATE: The 1200 block of Satellite Drive in Sparks has been reopened after heavy police activity shut it down.

Sparks Police say they tried to get a suspect to come out of a home for over an hour until he surrendered, and he is now in custody.

They were there to serve a warrant for a felon with a firearm and authorities said due to a violent history, a SWAT team was called.

There are no other details about his previous record.

Our crew on site reports that there is a SWAT team on scene.

People are urged to avoid the area.

We will report more details as soon as they are available.