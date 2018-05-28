Suspect In Custody After Police Shut Down 1200 Block Of Satellit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect In Custody After Police Shut Down 1200 Block Of Satellite Drive

UPDATE: The 1200 block of Satellite Drive in Sparks has been reopened after heavy police activity shut it down.

Sparks Police say they tried to get a suspect to come out of a home for over an hour until he surrendered, and he is now in custody.

They were there to serve a warrant for a felon with a firearm and authorities said due to a violent history, a SWAT team was called.

There are no other details about his previous record.

The Sparks Police Department is reporting heavy police activity in the 1200 block of Satellite Drive in Sparks.

Our crew on site reports that there is a SWAT team on scene.

People are urged to avoid the area.

We will report more details as soon as they are available.

