Nevadans Honor Fallen War Heroes

Hundreds gathered at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. The event lasted for about one hour and included speakers, military music and a rifle team. Countless veterans and active military members were on-hand to show their gratitude to those who went off to war and did not make it home.

"I think of that bygone era of 18 and 19-year-old service members who stormed the beaches of Normandy or in the numerous islands of the Pacific who never had a chance to marry their sweethearts back home, have a family or any semblance of a normal life," Brig. Gen. William R. Burks, Adjutant General for the Nevada National Guard said.

Operation Battle Born arrived in Fernley, Monday morning, completing an eight-day walk from Las Vegas to Fernley. 170 people participated in the journey called "Ruck to Remember", where they delivered nearly 7,000 dog tags.

"Memorial Day has become kind of that 'We're taking the day off to go shopping and BBQ day', so we thought as much awareness as we could bring to the true meaning of Memorial Day, we wanted to bring it back in the biggest way we possibly could," Donald Stockton, Army Veteran said.

8,058 veterans are laid to rest at the veterans cemetery in Fernley. Officials say about 15 more are interred there each month. Friends and family of some of those veterans visited the graves of their loved ones before and after the ceremony. Marlene Glasgow is a Reno resident. Her husband of 26 years, Edward, served as an Army medic in Iwo Jima during World War II.

"It makes me feel closer to him," Glasgow said. "I talk to him quite often at home anyway but you feel totally different when you're out here. You can see his name and it makes you sad but he was a very proud veteran."

Robert Martensen is Glasgow's son-in-law who also served in the Army. The veteran of the Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom lost friends in both wars.

"Military guys, we learn to suppress our emotions, so it puts a tear in your eye when you see all this," Martensen said. "It's the memory of everybody that's done everything here for our freedom and that's more than anything in the world."

Mandy Victorino traveled from Cascade, Idaho to visit the grave of her grandfather, Earl Main. He was a drill sergeant in the Air Force.

"Even though he didn't die in a war, he gave himself to this country and I feel fortunate that I got to say goodbye and a lot of families didn't," Victorino said.