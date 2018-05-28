TMFPD: High Angle Rescue Underway For Injured Paraglider

UPDATE: TMFPD reports the paraglider suffered a shoulder injury, but no other major injuries.

He is now safely on the ground and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

Injured paraglider safely rescued and moved to the roadway for evaluation of injuries. pic.twitter.com/OKiisqvFaY — Truckee Meadows Fire (@TMFPD) May 28, 2018

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reports that a rescue for an injured paraglider is underway near Mt. Rose Highway.

They said multiple agencies have responded and the victim is 200 feet below the road near the Slide Mountain trailhead.

They are performing a high angle rescue and we will report more details as they become available.