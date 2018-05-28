TMFPD: High Angle Rescue Underway For Injured Paraglider - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TMFPD: High Angle Rescue Underway For Injured Paraglider

Courtesy of Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District

UPDATE: TMFPD reports the paraglider suffered a shoulder injury, but no other major injuries.

He is now safely on the ground and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reports that a rescue for an injured paraglider is underway near Mt. Rose Highway.

They said multiple agencies have responded and the victim is 200 feet below the road near the Slide Mountain trailhead.

They are performing a high angle rescue and we will report more details as they become available.

