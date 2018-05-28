Reno War Veterans Remember on Memorial Day

As the saying goes…all gave some, some gave all. For Reno veterans, the memories flood back on the holiday designed to truly reflect on those members of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans like Brad Thompson. He joined up for service on the battlefield in Vietnam, “Because I'm pretty patriotic. I come from a long military line, dating back to the Civil War."

Brad has no regrets about signing up with the Army, serving the 1st Cavalry Regiment, Delta D Troop. But to this day he carries memories of the Mekong Delta on his walks at Sparks Marina. The tension of “not knowing whether you were going to survive or not. And over there the elements were horrible in the field. I mean you were constantly miserable." He’s quiet and soft-spoken when it comes to his wartime losses, like the buddy who lost his life on a booby trap: “He kind of backed into one like that, and I watched him just go up."

At Reno’s Veterans Guest House, Navy veteran Ronald Rankin who served on the USS Notable remembered his best friend who he lost in battle. "We started out in 1st grade together. We went through Cub Scouts together. You saw one of us and you saw the other. We were like shadows. He lasted about 6 weeks in Vietnam. He was a helicopter pilot, and he was shot down. I don't think about Donald just on Memorial Day. I think about him pretty regular."

We also met Navy veteran Paul Bellia at the guest house. He also volunteered…his dad fought World War 2 at Guadalcanal and wanted to follow in his footsteps. Today he was eager to let those of us who were safe at home know about his friends from high school who paid the price. As he told us, "They're just not with us anymore. And they're not with us because they did what they were told to do and they did it righteously and gave their lives for it. I wish we could stop it all. I wish we could stop it all for sure. It'd be a lot better world.”