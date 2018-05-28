Reported Funnel Cloud Spotted Over Elko County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reported Funnel Cloud Spotted Over Elko County

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: NWS Elko Twitter Courtesy: NWS Elko Twitter

Residents in Elko County might have had a surprising view of the weather on Memorial Day.

The National Weather Service says a funnel cloud was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Monday south of Tabor Creek, about 20 miles north of Deeth. 

NWS says the reported funnel cloud “is more of a cold air or hybrid type funnel cloud associated with showers and storms that form in cooler/unstable air masses.”

It’s the fourth reported funnel cloud this month. The first one was reported over Virginia City and then the second, the day after, over parts of Winnemucca. Viewers tell us a third one was reported over Gardnerville. 

