Honor Flight Nevada Pancake Fundraiser

Dozens of volunteers were working in front of the Atlantis Casino before the sun came up to prepare for the Honor Flight Nevada Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Monday. All the money raised goes towards making sure local veterans get a chance to go on a special trip to Washington, D.C. "Our mission is to fly veterans back to D.C. to their memorials that was built in their honor," explains founder Jon Yuspa.

Veterans who have gone on the trip described it as life changing. "It was such an overwhelming feeling to be a part of something other than yourself," says Danny Waldrop. "When you see the names on the wall my brothers and sister up there, it gives you a feeling of purpose and that maybe what you did wasn't exactly wrong."

The trip gives our local veterans the chance to share their journeys and find lifelong friends. "With all these guys is like being back in boot camp again. You don't even know these guys and you come back and you are friends for life. Its a bonding like non other," says Frank Greenwood.

Which was made clear during the pancake breakfast as everyone sat down, shared their stories and took time to remember those who lost their lives. "So for us it is about bonding and to hear their stories and for the veterans to share in a warm environment and all of a sudden they stand a bit prouder," says Yuspa.

Giving a chance for our local veterans to continue helping other veterans through Honor Flight Nevada. "Everything has been spent in Reno for our veterans here, making sure their widows and orphans live the life they were meant to live," says Greenwood.

If you missed the breakfast and would like to donate you can visit: http://www.honorflightnv.org/