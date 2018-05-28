Missing Hiker in Kings Canyon National Park Found Safe

UPDATE: The National Park Service reports that Stephen McGuire, the missing hiker from Washington, has been found.

He was contacted by National Park Service Rangers at Devils Postpile National Monument on Monday, May 28 after he had hiked into the area.

McGuire's progress on the Pacific Crest Trail was delayed due to recent storms at higher elevations on the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

He was tired and hungry but did not need emergency assistance.

His family reported that he was overdue on Friday, May 25.

McGuire expressed his appreciation for the search efforts to Rangers and to hikers who passed on information of his whereabouts that was crucial in finding him.

Original Story: Kings Canyon National Park Rangers are looking for a missing hiker, 67-year-old Stephen McGuire, from Washington.

McGuire has been hiking the Pacific Crest Trail northwards since March, and uses the trail name “Bible.” He was last seen near Kearsarge Pass in Kings Canyon National Park on Friday, May 18th.

McGuire is 5’6” tall, athletically built, Caucasian, and has black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and a green backpack and green tent.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Kings Canyon National Parks tipline at 888-653-0009.