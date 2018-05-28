Missing Hiker in Kings Canyon National Park Found Safe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Missing Hiker in Kings Canyon National Park Found Safe

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Courtesy: Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
Courtesy: Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Courtesy: Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

UPDATE: The National Park Service reports that Stephen McGuire, the missing hiker from Washington, has been found.

He was contacted by National Park Service Rangers at Devils Postpile National Monument on Monday, May 28 after he had hiked into the area.

McGuire's progress on the Pacific Crest Trail was delayed due to recent storms at higher elevations on the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

He was tired and hungry but did not need emergency assistance.

His family reported that he was overdue on Friday, May 25.

McGuire expressed his appreciation for the search efforts to Rangers and to hikers who passed on information of his whereabouts that was crucial in finding him.

Original Story: Kings Canyon National Park Rangers are looking for a missing hiker, 67-year-old Stephen McGuire, from Washington.

McGuire has been hiking the Pacific Crest Trail northwards since March, and uses the trail name “Bible.” He was last seen near Kearsarge Pass in Kings Canyon National Park on Friday, May 18th.

McGuire is 5’6” tall, athletically built, Caucasian, and has black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and a green backpack and green tent.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Kings Canyon National Parks tipline at 888-653-0009.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.