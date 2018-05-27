Structure Fire in Sparks Injuries One Firefighter

The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that broke out Sunday evening.

This happened on the 900 block of East Greenbrae Drive. Officials say the only injury reported is to a firefighter. They sustained minor injuries. Medics treated them and they have been released from the hospital.

Red Cross is helping the displaced residents as the officials deemed the house unlivable as it sustained considerable damage.

The fire temporarily shut down Greenbrae Drive between Howard and O'Callaghan, but all roads are back open.