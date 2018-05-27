Car Bumps Into Apartment Complex in Reno; Breaks Gas Line

Crews responded to a Reno apartment complex after a driver hit a building with their car breaking a gas line Saturday evening.

This happened Sunday afternoon at the Village at Iron Blossom apartments near the In 'N' Out in south Reno.

Officials say when the female driver hit the building she broke a gas line. They shut it off and NV Energy is there to address the problem.

Reno Police and Fire are on scene and will be for a couple of hours.

There are no reported injuries.