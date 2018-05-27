Missing 12-Year-Old Fernley Girl Found

UPDATE: Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the missing girl out of Fernley has been found.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Angela Moreno of Fernley, Nevada.



Angela went missing at approximately 12:00 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black dress and a black sweater.



Angela is white female, 5'5" and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.



The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may know the whereabouts or other information regarding Angela Moreno to please contact the Sheriff's Office (775) 463-6620 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.