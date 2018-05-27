3 Fraternities No Longer Affiliated with UNR Establish Own Counc - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

3 Fraternities No Longer Affiliated with UNR Establish Own Council

Posted:

A coalition made up of three fraternities, previously affiliated with the University of Nevada, are establishing what they call the "Independent Interfraternity Council," or IIFC.

The Reno IIFC is made up of Reno chapters of Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Alpha Order and Theta Chi. In a press release, released on their Twitter on Saturday, they say these chapters are "recognized and supported by these national organizations and the North-American Interfraternity Conference." 

Their goal for the collaboration, they say is to "elevate safety, responsibility, and engagement within [their] community."

