Hazmat Situation at Grand Sierra Resort, No One Injured - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hazmat Situation at Grand Sierra Resort, No One Injured

Posted: Updated:

Reno Fire says they responded to a hazmat situation Sunday afternoon after two housekeepers came across a white powder substance on the 15th floor of the Grand Sierra Resort.

Battalion Chief Mike Pilcher says the housekeepers felt abnormal, so Reno Fire responded. After evaluating the substance, the Hazmat and ID team responded. The two housekeepers were quarantined in the housekeeping area on the first floor for precaution. 

The white powder tested positive for a possible narcotic and sucrose, or sugar. There was a very small amount, and it was consumed by the sample test.

Authorities shut down the elevator from the 15th to the 1st floor and examined it for the substance. 

The operations at the GSR were interrupted for brief period of time. No one was injured and the housekeepers were evaluated.

 Reno Fire, the Hazmat/ID Van, and Reno Police responded to the incident. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.