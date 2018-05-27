Hazmat Situation at Grand Sierra Resort, No One Injured

Reno Fire says they responded to a hazmat situation Sunday afternoon after two housekeepers came across a white powder substance on the 15th floor of the Grand Sierra Resort.

Battalion Chief Mike Pilcher says the housekeepers felt abnormal, so Reno Fire responded. After evaluating the substance, the Hazmat and ID team responded. The two housekeepers were quarantined in the housekeeping area on the first floor for precaution.

The white powder tested positive for a possible narcotic and sucrose, or sugar. There was a very small amount, and it was consumed by the sample test.

Authorities shut down the elevator from the 15th to the 1st floor and examined it for the substance.

The operations at the GSR were interrupted for brief period of time. No one was injured and the housekeepers were evaluated.

Reno Fire, the Hazmat/ID Van, and Reno Police responded to the incident.