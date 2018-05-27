Nugget Casino Resort Celebrates Memorial Day with Culinary Festi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nugget Casino Resort Celebrates Memorial Day with Culinary Festival

The Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks hosted its 3-day, and first ever, Cuisine, Corks & Crafts Festival this Memorial Day weekend.

The festival, which was free to the public, included a daily expo with a variety of culinary vendors, arts and crafts, mixologists, cooking demonstrations, presentations, live entertainment and more. 

The highlight of Sunday morning was the Battle Born Chef Competition & Brunch. Three Nevada chefs competed for top honors while preparing featured brunch items. You can see more on this particular event on our newscasts tonight at 5, 6:30 and 11 p.m.

Event Non-Profit Affiliates: Sierra Arts Foundation, Washoe County Senior Services/Meals on Wheels Program, Washoe County Library

Event Sponsors: Butcher Boy Meats, Czyz Appliances, Macy’s, Morrey Distributing, SCHEELS, Southern Wine & Spirits

