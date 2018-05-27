Reno 1868 FC Continues USL Unbeaten Streak After Topping San Antonio FC

Reno’s incredible USL unbeaten streak was extended Saturday thanks to forward Mo Thiaw’s heroics as Reno captured a 2-1 win over Western Conference foe San Antonio FC.

In front of a crowd of 4,565 fans, Reno extended its USL undefeated streak to eight-straight and moved into the Top 8 in the Western Conference after a thrilling win.

Forward Jerry van Ewijk continued his red-hot form and opened Saturday’s scoring in the 39th minute with a fantastic finish off a Mo Thiaw pass. The goal was van Ewijk’s fifth goal in the past three weeks (including U.S. Open Cup play).

Defensively, both teams hand to fight off chance after chance as Reno goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was spectacular finishing with four total saves. Reno held onto a 1-0 lead until the 47th minute when a San Antonio’s Owayne Omar Gordon found the back of the net off a corner kick.

But Reno was not about to walk away with a second-straight USL draw at home.

That’s when Thiaw stepped up and headed a van Ewijk free kick in to put Reno up 2-1 in the 61st minute. Saturday marked Thiaw’s second match this year with at least one goal and one assist.

The next 30 minutes gave way to Reno’s top defensive performance of the season as the club fought off 10 second-half shots (three on target). Both teams finished with 19 shots each.

Reno will get a few days rest before hitting the road again Saturday at OKC Energy FC. The club returns back home to Greater Nevada Field on June 9 for its first match against Fresno FC.

Reno FC Starting XI

GK (18) JT Marcinkowski, D (5) Zach Carroll, D (6) Thomas Janjigian, D (16) Brent Richards, D (34) Joel Qwiberg, M (19) Kevin Partida, M (96) Luis Felipe, M (10) Lindo Mfeka, M (21) Paul Marie, M (22) Jerry Van Ewijk, F (28) Mo Thiaw

Subs: GK (35) Kyle Ihn, F (12) Danny Musovski, F (99) Brain Brown, M (84) Seth Casiple, M (8) Guy Abend, D (23) Brenton Griffiths, D (11) Duke Lacroix

Zach Carroll is the captain.

Substitutions: 66’ Mo Thiaw off, Brian Brown on….75’ Luis Felipe off, Guy Abend on….79’ Joel Qwiberg off, Duke Lacroix on



Goals: 39’ Jerry van Ewijk - Right Foot - Right Side of the Box - Bottom Left Hand Corner - Assist: Mohamed Thiaw…..61’ Mohamed Thiaw - Header - Very Close Range - Centre of the Goal

San Antonio FC Starting XI

GK (24) Diego Restrepo, D (2) Darnell King, D (3) Ryan Felix, D (11) Ryan Roushandel, D (20) Greg Cochrane, M (8) Pecka, M (5) Mickey Lopez, M (91) Omar Gordon, M (33) Sonny Guadarrama, M (23) Jose Escalante, F (28) Alex Bruce

Subs: GK (0) Matt Cardone, D (12) Mike Seth, D (13) Chris Christian, M(21) Max Rodriguez, M (16) Rafa Castillo, M (18) Ethan Bryant, F (10) Cesar Elizondo

Ryan Roushandel is the captain

Substitutions: 74’ Sonny Guadarrama off, Cesar Elizondo on…89’ Alex Bruce off, Mike Seth on

Goals: 47’ Owayne Omar Gordon - Right Foot - Long Range on the Right - Top Right Hand Corner

Reno 1868 FC Press Release