Sparks Police Seek Grand Larceny Suspects

Sparks Police need your help in identifying the male and female in the attached pictures.

On May 10th, the African American male adult pictured entered the Safeway at 2858 Vista Boulevard and stole approximately $5,000 worth of alcohol. On May 23rd, it is believed to be the same African American male and white female entered the Walgreens at 3000 Vista Boulevard and stole several items. They ran from the store in an older light blue sedan, possibly with California plates. The vehicle went southbound on Vista Boulevard, forcing other citizens off the road. The car was last seen driving westbound on I-80. On May 24th, the same couple entered the Safeway, again, at 2858 Vista Boulevard and stole another $4,000 worth of alcohol.

Please see the attached photos. The vehicle in the photos is for reference only and not the actual vehicle.

Please contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.